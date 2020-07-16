1420 Reimer Rd

Amenities

Occupancy available mid July. Highly desirable Blue Sky Ridge Apartments. Great location with shopping/freeways/restaurants nearby. Two bedrooms with one full and one 1/2 bath. Clean and neutral with kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. An attached garage one car extra deep. The common space offers a covered pavilion for an outdoor picnic. One Year Lease. No Dogs. Cats ok. All adult occupants must fill out an online application: background/criminal/credit and eviction history.