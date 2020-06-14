1353 High St., #114

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment. This Townhouse style is a bi-level apartment features an open floor plan for the large living room with gas fire place, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and microwave, and dining room. You have a full size washer and dryer in unit. 2 full bathrooms, and 2 large bedrooms and a linen closet is on the second floor. There is a large patio with a privacy fence. We are pet friendly; bring along your furry friends where they can enjoy our community bark park!! Ask about our restrictions.

Call our office at 330-334-4888 and schedule your tour today!! For more information and GREAT pictures please visit our website at http://www.bigskyparkliving.com