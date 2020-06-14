1297 High St., #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel dog park fireplace

Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living. The foyer opens to the huge large living room with gas fire place, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. We also supply a full size washer and dryer in the hallway, 2 full bathrooms and 2 large bedrooms. All apartments have beautiful patios or balcony's. We also offer plenty of storage as well as a personal storage room. We are pet friendly; bring along your furry friends where they can enjoy our community bark park!! Call for our Pet Policy.

