Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

1297 High St., #204

1297 High Street · (330) 334-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281
Great Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living. The foyer opens to the huge large living room with gas fire place, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. We also supply a full size washer and dryer in the hallway, 2 full bathrooms and 2 large bedrooms. All apartments have beautiful patios or balcony's. We also offer plenty of storage as well as a personal storage room. We are pet friendly; bring along your furry friends where they can enjoy our community bark park!! Call for our Pet Policy.
Don't miss out on this amazing offer. Call our office at 330-334-4888 and schedule your tour today!! For more information and GREAT pictures please visit our website at http://www.bigskyparkliving.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 High St., #204 have any available units?
1297 High St., #204 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1297 High St., #204 have?
Some of 1297 High St., #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 High St., #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1297 High St., #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 High St., #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1297 High St., #204 is pet friendly.
Does 1297 High St., #204 offer parking?
No, 1297 High St., #204 does not offer parking.
Does 1297 High St., #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1297 High St., #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 High St., #204 have a pool?
No, 1297 High St., #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1297 High St., #204 have accessible units?
No, 1297 High St., #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 High St., #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 High St., #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1297 High St., #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1297 High St., #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
