4849 Dieker Rd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 5:55 PM

4849 Dieker Rd

4849 Dierker Road · No Longer Available
Location

4849 Dierker Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43220

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate condition! Newly carpeted, fresh paint, new refrigerator and dishwasher. Owner bedroom features private bath and large walk in closet with a huge attached sitting room. Family room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen features updated appliances, eat in space with pantry! First floor laundry. Large finished basement with rec room and additional unfinished storage space. Two car attached garage. Upper Arlington school district. August 2019 occupancy! Minimum 24 Hours notice to show!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 Dieker Rd have any available units?
4849 Dieker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 4849 Dieker Rd have?
Some of 4849 Dieker Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4849 Dieker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4849 Dieker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 Dieker Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4849 Dieker Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 4849 Dieker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4849 Dieker Rd offers parking.
Does 4849 Dieker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 Dieker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 Dieker Rd have a pool?
No, 4849 Dieker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4849 Dieker Rd have accessible units?
No, 4849 Dieker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 Dieker Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4849 Dieker Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 Dieker Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4849 Dieker Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
