4849 Dieker Rd

Amenities

Immaculate condition! Newly carpeted, fresh paint, new refrigerator and dishwasher. Owner bedroom features private bath and large walk in closet with a huge attached sitting room. Family room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen features updated appliances, eat in space with pantry! First floor laundry. Large finished basement with rec room and additional unfinished storage space. Two car attached garage. Upper Arlington school district. August 2019 occupancy! Minimum 24 Hours notice to show!

