Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
3157 Ainwick Road
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

3157 Ainwick Road

3157 Ainwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3157 Ainwick Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for viewing with virtual tours starting on 5/15. Physical tours of the property starting 6/1. Move in date 6/1. Charming cape cod very near Kingsdale Shopping Center, restaurants, grocery, parks, and schools. The owner of this property has had a full bath added to the lower level and has updated the first floor bath. This house is very well maintained. Great floor plan with large living and dining rooms on the front of house with hardwood flooring. Walk out from the kitchen to the fenced rear yard with large patio. Large finished lower level with full bath. Clothes washer and dryer are offered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 Ainwick Road have any available units?
3157 Ainwick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 3157 Ainwick Road have?
Some of 3157 Ainwick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3157 Ainwick Road currently offering any rent specials?
3157 Ainwick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 Ainwick Road pet-friendly?
No, 3157 Ainwick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 3157 Ainwick Road offer parking?
Yes, 3157 Ainwick Road offers parking.
Does 3157 Ainwick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3157 Ainwick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 Ainwick Road have a pool?
No, 3157 Ainwick Road does not have a pool.
Does 3157 Ainwick Road have accessible units?
No, 3157 Ainwick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 Ainwick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3157 Ainwick Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3157 Ainwick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3157 Ainwick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
