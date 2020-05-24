3157 Ainwick Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for viewing with virtual tours starting on 5/15. Physical tours of the property starting 6/1. Move in date 6/1. Charming cape cod very near Kingsdale Shopping Center, restaurants, grocery, parks, and schools. The owner of this property has had a full bath added to the lower level and has updated the first floor bath. This house is very well maintained. Great floor plan with large living and dining rooms on the front of house with hardwood flooring. Walk out from the kitchen to the fenced rear yard with large patio. Large finished lower level with full bath. Clothes washer and dryer are offered.