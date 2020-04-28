2126 Holmes Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...Picturesque Views from the Back of this Home are Amazing! 2+ acres of gorgeous land plus a fabulous Brick Ranch & Patio. Enjoy watching birds/wildlife from the back covered patio. The interior features a large great rm w/hardwood floor, stone front gas fireplace, and wood tones to warm the room. Cooking is a breeze in the remodeled eat-in kitchen. Ample oak cabinets, tile back-splash, laminated wood floor, walk-in pantry, and all appliances stay. Vaulted Master Bedroom is spacious and bright. Tile flooring, stone accent wall, and sliding glass doors to the patio are just a few of the features. Bedroom #2 was originally 2 separate rooms but the owners converted to one magnificent large bedroom w/wall of closets and hardwood floor. The cellar basement offers additional storage and laundry. This home has been lovingly maintained. The 2 car garage is very spacious, 14-course high w/workshop & storage room. One Garage Door, 2nd garage door behind the siding. Major updates and improvements include Kitchen (2016), Hot Water 50 gal Tank (2014), Roof (2010), HE Furnace & Central Air (2006), Garage Roof (2008), Windows (2006), Bath Floor (2016), Refinished Hardwood Floors (2015). Truly a must-see home - Country Setting in the City!! One Pet w/$1500 Pet Deposit. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. Also available for Sale. See MLS #4074132.Virtual Showing: https://youtu.be/MfY4nvJBaw8Visit: www.ClevelandPropertyGroup.kw.com