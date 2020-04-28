All apartments in Twinsburg
2126 Holmes Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:13 AM

2126 Holmes Dr

2126 Holmes Drive · (216) 396-2108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH 44087

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...Picturesque Views from the Back of this Home are Amazing! 2+ acres of gorgeous land plus a fabulous Brick Ranch & Patio. Enjoy watching birds/wildlife from the back covered patio. The interior features a large great rm w/hardwood floor, stone front gas fireplace, and wood tones to warm the room. Cooking is a breeze in the remodeled eat-in kitchen. Ample oak cabinets, tile back-splash, laminated wood floor, walk-in pantry, and all appliances stay. Vaulted Master Bedroom is spacious and bright. Tile flooring, stone accent wall, and sliding glass doors to the patio are just a few of the features. Bedroom #2 was originally 2 separate rooms but the owners converted to one magnificent large bedroom w/wall of closets and hardwood floor. The cellar basement offers additional storage and laundry. This home has been lovingly maintained. The 2 car garage is very spacious, 14-course high w/workshop & storage room. One Garage Door, 2nd garage door behind the siding. Major updates and improvements include Kitchen (2016), Hot Water 50 gal Tank (2014), Roof (2010), HE Furnace & Central Air (2006), Garage Roof (2008), Windows (2006), Bath Floor (2016), Refinished Hardwood Floors (2015). Truly a must-see home - Country Setting in the City!! One Pet w/$1500 Pet Deposit. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. Also available for Sale. See MLS #4074132.Virtual Showing: https://youtu.be/MfY4nvJBaw8Visit: www.ClevelandPropertyGroup.kw.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Holmes Dr have any available units?
2126 Holmes Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2126 Holmes Dr have?
Some of 2126 Holmes Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Holmes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Holmes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Holmes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 Holmes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2126 Holmes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2126 Holmes Dr does offer parking.
Does 2126 Holmes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Holmes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Holmes Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2126 Holmes Dr has a pool.
Does 2126 Holmes Dr have accessible units?
No, 2126 Holmes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Holmes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Holmes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Holmes Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2126 Holmes Dr has units with air conditioning.
