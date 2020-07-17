All apartments in Trenton
Trenton, OH
208 Madison Avenue,
208 Madison Avenue,

208 Madison Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

208 Madison Avenue, Trenton, OH 45067
Trenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Madison Avenue, · Avail. Jul 24

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
208 Madison Avenue, Available 07/24/20 208 Madison Ave 3BR/1BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Trenton. This home has an updated, open, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, hardwood and tile flooring, master bedroom walk in closet, updated bathroom, w/d hook up, full unfinished basement, storage shed and a yard. Don't miss out on this beauty! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4393232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Madison Avenue, have any available units?
208 Madison Avenue, has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Madison Avenue, have?
Some of 208 Madison Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Madison Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
208 Madison Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Madison Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Madison Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 208 Madison Avenue, offer parking?
No, 208 Madison Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 208 Madison Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Madison Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Madison Avenue, have a pool?
No, 208 Madison Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 208 Madison Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 208 Madison Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Madison Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Madison Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Madison Avenue, have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Madison Avenue, does not have units with air conditioning.
