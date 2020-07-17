Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

208 Madison Avenue, Available 07/24/20 208 Madison Ave 3BR/1BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Trenton. This home has an updated, open, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, hardwood and tile flooring, master bedroom walk in closet, updated bathroom, w/d hook up, full unfinished basement, storage shed and a yard. Don't miss out on this beauty! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE4393232)