apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Perrysburg
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
21 Units Available
Perrysburg
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Results within 5 miles of Perrysburg
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7281 Ayers Rd
7281 Ayers Road, Wood County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Check out all of our places, or apply online, at 419Rentals.com. Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. This roomy 2BR/1.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Results within 10 miles of Perrysburg
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
186 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.
Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3515 Wersell Ave
3515 Wersell Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1912 Perth St
1912 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
House for rent - Property Id: 185541 Text/Phone: 414-617-0923 Email: propertiesAMAM@gmail.com located in a very good neighborhood. House inside is painted last week. Completely New bathroom. Ready to move in.
