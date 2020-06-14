26 Apartments for rent in Sylvania, OH with garage

Apartment List
Sylvania apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Sylvania
1 Unit Available
6064 Barkwood Lane
6064 Barkwood Lane, Sylvania, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3438 sqft
Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room.
Results within 1 mile of Sylvania
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Sylvania
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5601 Goodhue Drive - 103 E
5601 Goodhue Drive, Lucas County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
980 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent! First floor apartment. Property backs up to Wildwood Metropark. Sylvania School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave supplied. Coin operated washer and dryer in building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4231 Harvest Lane - 3
4231 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Coin operated laundry on site.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2017 The Bluffs
2017 The Bluffs, Lucas County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4020 sqft
This property comes with a seperate 1 bedroom apartment above the garage with full kitchen and bath. Move in ready mid June! One of a kind spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Finished basement with theater room.
Results within 10 miles of Sylvania
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3333 Mulberry St
3333 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$735
709 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
4120 Garden Park Drive
4120 Garden Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1143 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Central air * Carpet throughout * Enclosed front porch To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
North Towne
1 Unit Available
5138 Hallgate Avenue
5138 Hallgate Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
Warm and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a fenced in rear yard. Detached garage Warm and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a fenced in rear yard. Detached garage. Great place to call home. Call 419-343-5328 for more info

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4118 Parrakeet Avenue
4118 Parrakeet Avenue, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
2-Story with 4 beds and 1.5 bath and full basement. Large living room w/decorative fireplace. Master bed has adjacent office or another bed option! Finished area in basement with additional storage and laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sylvania, OH

Sylvania apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

