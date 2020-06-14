Apartment List
32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH

Finding an apartment in Streetsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Streetsboro
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$938
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$757
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$926
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)
Results within 10 miles of Streetsboro
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,036
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
9126 Cheyenne Run
9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1366 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
The Allotment
1 Unit Available
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Howe Avenue
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4245 Sabin Dr
4245 Sabin Drive, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 212406 Beautiful two bedroom apartment nestled in a country like setting. Apartment features two spacious bedrooms, living room, dining area and one bathroom. Coin operated laundry on third level.
City Guide for Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro was founded in 1798 when Connecticut native Titus Street purchased the land (which was quickly divided into 100-acre lots) and named it after himself.

Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Streetsboro, OH

Finding an apartment in Streetsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

