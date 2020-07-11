/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Results within 5 miles of Streetsboro
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10498 Herrington Dr
10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite.
Results within 10 miles of Streetsboro
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,053
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor living! Located in the new Town Center building just North of Tallmadge Circle. Enjoy carefree living in this trendy new penthouse suites.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5497 Clarendon Dr
5497 Clarendon Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2978 sqft
Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1604 sqft
Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Village
1820 4th St
1820 4th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 315808 DO NOT MISS OUT! Charming 1st floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in a quiet and desirable Cuyahoga Falls neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mud Brook
3323 Caleb Street
3323 Caleb Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Cuyahoga Falls Duplex - Property Id: 308131 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex with LARGE ATTACHED 2 car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Signature of Solon II
7465 Stockwood Dr
7465 Stockwood Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4224 sqft
A lovely Prestige built custom home set on 1 acre wooded lot! 10 foot ceiling on 1st floor and 9 foot on 2nd floor. Spacious kitchen with a large granite island and bay windows overlook the beautiful backyard.
Similar Pages
Streetsboro 1 BedroomsStreetsboro 2 BedroomsStreetsboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStreetsboro 3 BedroomsStreetsboro Apartments with Balcony
Streetsboro Apartments with GarageStreetsboro Apartments with GymStreetsboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStreetsboro Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OH