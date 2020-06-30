All apartments in Stow
Hidden Lake Apartments

1941 Hidden Lake Dr · (330) 303-1541
Location

1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH 44224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2004F · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 4941E · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 4924E · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4926A · Avail. Aug 26

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 2082A · Avail. Sep 7

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 2018B · Avail. Aug 24

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Lake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
dog park
hot tub
Located just outside Akron, Ohio, and conveniently nestled beside beautiful Hudson, OH, the one- and two-bedroom suites at Hidden Lake balance healthy living with a luxurious lifestyle. Our spacious suites provide the ultimate in entertainment, relaxation and activity. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood-look flooring, vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. Look out over the lush, green-filled community from your own patio or balcony or stroll through the pet-friendly grounds. Get your heart rate up in our 24-hour fitness center, relax on the sundeck by the heated swimming pool, or go for a bike ride along the Cleveland Metroparks Silver Springs Hike and Bike Trail. Whatever lifestyle you're looking for in your next community is found at Hidden Lake. Your Hidden Lake Home Awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet (under 25 lbs), $50/month per pet (25 lbs & over)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony: included in select units, Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Lake Apartments have any available units?
Hidden Lake Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hidden Lake Apartments have?
Some of Hidden Lake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Hidden Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Lake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartments has a pool.
Does Hidden Lake Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hidden Lake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden Lake Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Hidden Lake Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
