Hidden Lake Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access dog park hot tub

Located just outside Akron, Ohio, and conveniently nestled beside beautiful Hudson, OH, the one- and two-bedroom suites at Hidden Lake balance healthy living with a luxurious lifestyle. Our spacious suites provide the ultimate in entertainment, relaxation and activity. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood-look flooring, vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. Look out over the lush, green-filled community from your own patio or balcony or stroll through the pet-friendly grounds. Get your heart rate up in our 24-hour fitness center, relax on the sundeck by the heated swimming pool, or go for a bike ride along the Cleveland Metroparks Silver Springs Hike and Bike Trail. Whatever lifestyle you're looking for in your next community is found at Hidden Lake. Your Hidden Lake Home Awaits.