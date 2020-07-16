All apartments in South Euclid
1520 Genesee Rd

1520 Genesee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Genesee Road, South Euclid, OH 44121

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1520 Genesee Rd. UPPER, S Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath UP unit of 2 family home!

$850 rent / $850 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Large upstairs unit of 2 family home that offers a large living room & formal dining room, small eat in kitchen with stove/fridge provided for resident! 2 bedrooms and a large bathroom! Basement is a shared/common area and offers washer/dryer hook ups for both tenants. UP tenant gets 1 garage space and 1 additional off street parking space behind that garage spot.

Residents are responsible for gas/electric utilities and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Genesee Rd have any available units?
1520 Genesee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 1520 Genesee Rd have?
Some of 1520 Genesee Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Genesee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Genesee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Genesee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Genesee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Genesee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Genesee Rd offers parking.
Does 1520 Genesee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Genesee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Genesee Rd have a pool?
No, 1520 Genesee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Genesee Rd have accessible units?
No, 1520 Genesee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Genesee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Genesee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Genesee Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Genesee Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
