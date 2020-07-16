Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

1520 Genesee Rd. UPPER, S Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath UP unit of 2 family home!



$850 rent / $850 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Large upstairs unit of 2 family home that offers a large living room & formal dining room, small eat in kitchen with stove/fridge provided for resident! 2 bedrooms and a large bathroom! Basement is a shared/common area and offers washer/dryer hook ups for both tenants. UP tenant gets 1 garage space and 1 additional off street parking space behind that garage spot.



Residents are responsible for gas/electric utilities and snow removal.