Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room. 1st floor bedroom and half bathroom and oversized laundry room / mud room. Dining room and living room has curved arches and cathedral ceilings. 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom has walk in closet and door to full bedroom.



House has been painted inside with new neutral colors. Luxury vinyl flooring is getting installed.



Yard and more yard with 2 car garage and turn around drive way. Backyard has a shed.



