All apartments in Solon
Find more places like 5497 Clarendon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solon, OH
/
5497 Clarendon Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

5497 Clarendon Dr

5497 Clarendon Drive · (216) 389-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Solon
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5497 Clarendon Drive, Solon, OH 44139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood. Wonderful open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, designer lighting, walls of windows, and wood trim work! Ceramic tile entry w/upper windows opens to the wood ceiling vaulted living room and step up family room. Wide open living room and family room space with w/b fireplace and custom wood built ins! Spacious dining room with hardwood floors. Gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen includes stainless appliances, gas cook top with hooded vent, large center island, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, double oven & walk in pantry! Eat in area with built in seating overlooks family room. Slider to huge private back deck. Park like wooded lot with water fall pond, fenced lot, shed, and built in granite bar with refrigerator! First floor private office and updated half bath. 2 car garage with 3rd car extended driveway space. Mud room opens to spacious laundry with washer and dryer staying! 4 bedrooms up w/ceiling fans and upper lofted walkway. Large vaulted master suite w/custom designed walk in closet. Glamour bath w/Jacuzzi tub, custom designed vanity, double sinks & gorgeous custom tiled shower! Hallway full bath w/ newer vanity and steam shower! Finished lower level w/ glass block, built in shelving and cabinets. Unfinished area w/plenty of extra storage. Whole house generator maintained by owner. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5497 Clarendon Dr have any available units?
5497 Clarendon Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5497 Clarendon Dr have?
Some of 5497 Clarendon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5497 Clarendon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5497 Clarendon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5497 Clarendon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5497 Clarendon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solon.
Does 5497 Clarendon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5497 Clarendon Dr offers parking.
Does 5497 Clarendon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5497 Clarendon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5497 Clarendon Dr have a pool?
No, 5497 Clarendon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5497 Clarendon Dr have accessible units?
No, 5497 Clarendon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5497 Clarendon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5497 Clarendon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5497 Clarendon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5497 Clarendon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5497 Clarendon Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr
Solon, OH 44139

Similar Pages

Solon 1 BedroomsSolon 2 Bedrooms
Solon Apartments with GaragesSolon Apartments with Parking
Solon Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHAurora, OH
Mentor-on-the-Lake, OHUniversity Heights, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHNorth Canton, OHWarrensville Heights, OHWilloughby, OHMaple Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityJohn Carroll University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity