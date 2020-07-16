5497 Clarendon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood. Wonderful open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, designer lighting, walls of windows, and wood trim work! Ceramic tile entry w/upper windows opens to the wood ceiling vaulted living room and step up family room. Wide open living room and family room space with w/b fireplace and custom wood built ins! Spacious dining room with hardwood floors. Gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen includes stainless appliances, gas cook top with hooded vent, large center island, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, double oven & walk in pantry! Eat in area with built in seating overlooks family room. Slider to huge private back deck. Park like wooded lot with water fall pond, fenced lot, shed, and built in granite bar with refrigerator! First floor private office and updated half bath. 2 car garage with 3rd car extended driveway space. Mud room opens to spacious laundry with washer and dryer staying! 4 bedrooms up w/ceiling fans and upper lofted walkway. Large vaulted master suite w/custom designed walk in closet. Glamour bath w/Jacuzzi tub, custom designed vanity, double sinks & gorgeous custom tiled shower! Hallway full bath w/ newer vanity and steam shower! Finished lower level w/ glass block, built in shelving and cabinets. Unfinished area w/plenty of extra storage. Whole house generator maintained by owner. Ready for move in!