Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths. All Appliances Included. Driveway Is In, Yard Is Graded and Landscaping Will Be Going In. Discount For 2 Year Signed Lease. No Smoking and No Pets Allowed. Available Immediately.