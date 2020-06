Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming stone home with slate roof on tree-lined Winslow Road. Beautiful details include leaded windows, carved fireplaces, hardwood floors and rounded stone entry. Owned by the same family for 16 years, this house is quite well maintained. Also has a 3 car garage. The available unit, which includes both the second and third floors, has been recently renovated.