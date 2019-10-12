4131 West Streetsboro Rd

Amenities

3600 sq. ft. office/retail space in the heart of Richfield, at the Northeast corner of Rt 303 & Rt 21. Close to major interstates (I-77, I-80 Ohio Turnpike, I-271). High-traffic area with a traffic count of 23,160 cars/day. This unit features several rooms, which could be changed, also a utility room, 3 restrooms and a rear entrance as well. Currently has access between Units E (2000 sq. ft. & 1600 sq.ft.) , but can be closed off and rented separately. The building is handicap accessible. The base rent is $3000.00/mo, Triple NNN lease plus CAM ($2.50/sq.ft). Total rent with CAM is $3750.00/month NNN. Minimum 1 year lease and will consider additional options. Immediate occupancy