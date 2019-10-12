All apartments in Richfield
Richfield, OH
4131 West Streetsboro Rd
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:50 AM

4131 West Streetsboro Rd

4131 West Streetsboro Road · (216) 390-2082
Location

4131 West Streetsboro Road, Richfield, OH 44286

Price and availability

Studio

Unit E & F · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 3 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
3600 sq. ft. office/retail space in the heart of Richfield, at the Northeast corner of Rt 303 & Rt 21. Close to major interstates (I-77, I-80 Ohio Turnpike, I-271). High-traffic area with a traffic count of 23,160 cars/day. This unit features several rooms, which could be changed, also a utility room, 3 restrooms and a rear entrance as well. Currently has access between Units E (2000 sq. ft. & 1600 sq.ft.) , but can be closed off and rented separately. The building is handicap accessible. The base rent is $3000.00/mo, Triple NNN lease plus CAM ($2.50/sq.ft). Total rent with CAM is $3750.00/month NNN. Minimum 1 year lease and will consider additional options. Immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd have any available units?
4131 West Streetsboro Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4131 West Streetsboro Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4131 West Streetsboro Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 West Streetsboro Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd offer parking?
No, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd have a pool?
No, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd has accessible units.
Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 West Streetsboro Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 West Streetsboro Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
