Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving garage cc payments e-payments internet access new construction online portal

TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!

The time is now to finally live it up and choose Mosaic at Levis Commons! We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH complete with all the amenities you need for a unique, refined lifestyle. Pet-friendly floor plans, resort-style features, customer-oriented services, and a prime address; we bring everything together to create the ultimate in home living.



LOCATION IS EVERYTHING

Found in the heart of Perrysburg, right off Hollister Lane, our apartment community makes it easy to balance work and play. We are within walking distance of The Town Center at Levis Commons and only a 15-minute drive away from Toledo. Thanks to the fast access to I-75 and I-475, residents can enjoy quick rides to premium restaurants and retailers as well as the University of Toledo, Owens-Illinois, Toledo Zoo, and Franklin Park Mall.



IT'S IN THE DETAILS

Whether you are relaxing in your brand-new home or sunbathing by the saltwater swimming pool, o