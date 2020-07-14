All apartments in Perrysburg
Find more places like Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perrysburg, OH
/
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive

26800 Woodmont Dr · (833) 771-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Perrysburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,430

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,474

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
gym
guest parking
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single-story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive, you’ll be thrilled to call us home! Live smarter and experience apartment living the way it should be - comfortable, convenient and maintenance-free! --Limited availability! Apply today! --We are available for leasing 24/7!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: Private Attached 2-Car Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have any available units?
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,430. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have?
Some of Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive offers parking.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have a pool?
No, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have accessible units?
No, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd
Perrysburg, OH 43551

Similar Pages

Perrysburg 1 BedroomsPerrysburg 2 Bedrooms
Perrysburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPerrysburg Apartments with Garage
Perrysburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIWestland, MIYpsilanti, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OHRomulus, MI
Monroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHWoodhaven, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MI
Wayne, MISouth Monroe, MISouthgate, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MIRiverview, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Owens Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann ArborWashtenaw Community College
The University of Findlay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity