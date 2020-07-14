Amenities

Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single-story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive, you’ll be thrilled to call us home! Live smarter and experience apartment living the way it should be - comfortable, convenient and maintenance-free! --Limited availability! Apply today! --We are available for leasing 24/7!