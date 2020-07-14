All apartments in Perrysburg
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road

28863 Oregon Rd · (833) 588-1512
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Location

28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,172

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,247

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have any available units?
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,172. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have?
Some of Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road offers parking.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have a pool?
No, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road has accessible units.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road has units with air conditioning.
