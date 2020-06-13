92 Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH with balcony
1 of 14
1 of 64
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 40
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 7
Looking to go to the Moon one day? Ohio is the birthplace of more astronauts than anywhere in the U.S., which might explain theNASA Glenn Research Center in Parma Heights.
Located just outside of Parma (which is just outside of Cleveland), Parma Heights is a sleepy Midwestern suburb that offers small town living near big city amenities. Want to live somewhere where not much goes on? Then Parma Heights is the place for you, since the real draw here is only its proximity to Cleveland. The town was founded in 1818, and since then its grown to be a spot where lots of Clevelanders rest their heads at night. Whether you commute into Cleveland daily or just want to live somewhere that is quiet, simple and plain, Parma Heights is the right spot for you. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parma Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.