Last updated June 13 2020

92 Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Last updated June 13
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Last updated June 13
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Parma Heights
Last updated June 13
$
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.

Last updated June 13
Parma
1 Unit Available
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.
Results within 5 miles of Parma Heights
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
Quiet residential community in a wooded setting close to I-77 and I-71. Pool with sundeck, parking garage and laundry facilities on-site. Heat and water included in the rent.
Last updated June 13
$
Parma
47 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$876
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Last updated June 13
$
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated June 13
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr, North Royalton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
Living at Oak Brook Gardens means a convenient location and a comfortable home. Residents can enjoy lounging on the sun deck beside the pool or walking in Mill Stream Run Reservation that is just minutes from the community.
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Last updated June 9
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

Last updated June 13
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

Last updated June 13
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3571 West 123rd St
3571 West 123rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
A great opportunity, with close access to I-71 and I-90. Beautifully remodeled, single family, colonial-style home. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, is freshly painted, with new appliances, carpet and window coverings.

Last updated June 13
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated June 12
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.

Last updated June 12
Old Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4205 Valley Road
4205 Valley Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with utilities on-site. Great location in Old Brooklyn, close to parks, restaurants, shopping, and the highway.
City Guide for Parma Heights, OH

Looking to go to the Moon one day? Ohio is the birthplace of more astronauts than anywhere in the U.S., which might explain theNASA Glenn Research Center in Parma Heights.

Located just outside of Parma (which is just outside of Cleveland), Parma Heights is a sleepy Midwestern suburb that offers small town living near big city amenities. Want to live somewhere where not much goes on? Then Parma Heights is the place for you, since the real draw here is only its proximity to Cleveland. The town was founded in 1818, and since then its grown to be a spot where lots of Clevelanders rest their heads at night. Whether you commute into Cleveland daily or just want to live somewhere that is quiet, simple and plain, Parma Heights is the right spot for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parma Heights, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parma Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

