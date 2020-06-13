92 Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH with balcony

Looking to go to the Moon one day? Ohio is the birthplace of more astronauts than anywhere in the U.S., which might explain theNASA Glenn Research Center in Parma Heights.

Located just outside of Parma (which is just outside of Cleveland), Parma Heights is a sleepy Midwestern suburb that offers small town living near big city amenities. Want to live somewhere where not much goes on? Then Parma Heights is the place for you, since the real draw here is only its proximity to Cleveland. The town was founded in 1818, and since then its grown to be a spot where lots of Clevelanders rest their heads at night. Whether you commute into Cleveland daily or just want to live somewhere that is quiet, simple and plain, Parma Heights is the right spot for you. See more