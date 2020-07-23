Apartment List
/
OH
/
painesville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:00 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Painesville, OH with garages

Painesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
$
31 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
$
21 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,090
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1524 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
802 North Ave
802 North Avenue, Painesville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Greenfield Ln
511 Greenfield Lane, Painesville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.
Results within 5 miles of Painesville
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
30 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
5 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Athens Dr
20 Athens Drive, Lake County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Darling two bedroom home located on dead end street. Home is in rear of another home on property. One car garage. Rent plus utilities. Security deposit one month rent. 12 month lease.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11216 Sire Ct
11216 Sire Ct, Lake County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ranch with Open Floor Plan. Features over 2000 sq.ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Full basement with over 2000 sq.ft. of endless possibilities. This Ranch is a must see and has a scheduled finish date of July 2020.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1741 Blase Nemeth Rd
1741 Blase Nemeth Rd, Lake County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1229 sqft
Move-In Ready Apartment! End Unit. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted Ceiling over Great Room. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master Suite with private full bathroom. Front bedroom has door to 2nd full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Painesville

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9797 Mentor Rd
9797 Mentor Road, Geauga County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3115 sqft
1901 farmhouse meets new construction! This home has undergone extensive renovations from the ground up. From your first step into the grand entryway, you make your way through this home that is designed for entertaining large groups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Painesville, OH

Painesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Painesville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Niles, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHUniversity Heights, OHMacedonia, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHWarrensville Heights, OHWilloughby, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake Erie CollegeKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
John Carroll University