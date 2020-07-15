511 Greenfield Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.

Lease Terms

Landis Homeownership Program

https://go.landis.com/METzfO



This home has so much to offer the new owners! Enter the home and you will see the dining room that can also be used as a living room. The eat in kitchen has a center island, loads of cabinets and a morning room, quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Newer hand scraped bamboo floors are on the first floor. The family room is bright and large enough for your family gatherings. Upstairs their is a generous sized master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. There are 4 good sized bedrooms and a full bath that completes the second floor. The basement is completely finished. There is a full bath, an office and recreation room. The backyard is fenced in and has a covered patio. Newer carpet an updated flooring can be found througout! All this located in the highly desired Heisley Park community.



(RLNE5170972)