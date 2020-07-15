All apartments in Painesville
Find more places like 511 Greenfield Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Painesville, OH
/
511 Greenfield Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

511 Greenfield Ln

511 Greenfield Lane · (800) 880-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Painesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

511 Greenfield Lane, Painesville, OH 44077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.
Lease Terms
Landis Homeownership Program
https://go.landis.com/METzfO

This home has so much to offer the new owners! Enter the home and you will see the dining room that can also be used as a living room. The eat in kitchen has a center island, loads of cabinets and a morning room, quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Newer hand scraped bamboo floors are on the first floor. The family room is bright and large enough for your family gatherings. Upstairs their is a generous sized master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. There are 4 good sized bedrooms and a full bath that completes the second floor. The basement is completely finished. There is a full bath, an office and recreation room. The backyard is fenced in and has a covered patio. Newer carpet an updated flooring can be found througout! All this located in the highly desired Heisley Park community.

(RLNE5170972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Greenfield Ln have any available units?
511 Greenfield Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Greenfield Ln have?
Some of 511 Greenfield Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Greenfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
511 Greenfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Greenfield Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Greenfield Ln is pet friendly.
Does 511 Greenfield Ln offer parking?
Yes, 511 Greenfield Ln offers parking.
Does 511 Greenfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Greenfield Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Greenfield Ln have a pool?
No, 511 Greenfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 511 Greenfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 511 Greenfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Greenfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Greenfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Greenfield Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Greenfield Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 511 Greenfield Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court
Painesville, OH 44077
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court
Painesville, OH 44077

Similar Pages

Painesville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHEast Cleveland, OHFairview Park, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Niles, OHBrook Park, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHUniversity Heights, OHMacedonia, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHWarrensville Heights, OHWilloughby, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake Erie CollegeKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity