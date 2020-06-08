28199 Harvard Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village. All Appliances are stainless steel and were purchased NEW for this property and are ready for their first use! This lovely sprawling ranch style home offers three oversized bedrooms, hardwood floors, new appliances that are energy star rated, new windows, new energy efficient boiler, new hot water tank, a huge 1.4 acre wooded yard, a nice kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets, a large main floor laundry room/mud room between the kitchen and garage with a deck from which to enjoy the nature that surrounds this exceptional home. New KINETCO water softener and well tank. Complete electrical upgrade with new panel, outlets, switches with dimmers and LED lighting throughout the entire house-- so utilities will be economical. The home is located about 1/3 mile from Pinecrest, shopping, restaurants, area hospitals and medical facilities with convenient access to highway route 271. Turn key and ready to go --Move right in! Prospective tenant to complete a tenant credit and background check.