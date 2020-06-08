All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:51 PM

28199 Harvard Rd

28199 Harvard Road · (440) 318-1620
Location

28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH 44122

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1886 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village. All Appliances are stainless steel and were purchased NEW for this property and are ready for their first use! This lovely sprawling ranch style home offers three oversized bedrooms, hardwood floors, new appliances that are energy star rated, new windows, new energy efficient boiler, new hot water tank, a huge 1.4 acre wooded yard, a nice kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets, a large main floor laundry room/mud room between the kitchen and garage with a deck from which to enjoy the nature that surrounds this exceptional home. New KINETCO water softener and well tank. Complete electrical upgrade with new panel, outlets, switches with dimmers and LED lighting throughout the entire house-- so utilities will be economical. The home is located about 1/3 mile from Pinecrest, shopping, restaurants, area hospitals and medical facilities with convenient access to highway route 271. Turn key and ready to go --Move right in! Prospective tenant to complete a tenant credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28199 Harvard Rd have any available units?
28199 Harvard Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28199 Harvard Rd have?
Some of 28199 Harvard Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28199 Harvard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28199 Harvard Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28199 Harvard Rd pet-friendly?
No, 28199 Harvard Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 28199 Harvard Rd offer parking?
Yes, 28199 Harvard Rd does offer parking.
Does 28199 Harvard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28199 Harvard Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28199 Harvard Rd have a pool?
No, 28199 Harvard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 28199 Harvard Rd have accessible units?
No, 28199 Harvard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28199 Harvard Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28199 Harvard Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 28199 Harvard Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 28199 Harvard Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
