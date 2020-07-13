Apartment List
/
OH
/
olmsted falls
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Olmsted Falls, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Olmsted Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Olmsted Falls

1 of 11

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Westbridge
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
102 Yellowstone Ct
102 Yellowstone Ct, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1424 sqft
Rare opportunity in Sandstone Ridge! Fantastic 3 bedroom multi-level townhouse in a great location within an outstanding community.
Results within 5 miles of Olmsted Falls
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,060
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
16 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant St
5554 Pleasant Avenue, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1256 sqft
If you have been looking for a single family home to rent in North Ridgeville, the opportunity has arrived. This three bedroom, split-level is ready to welcome you home!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
33735 East Royalton Rd
33735 E Royalton Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$3,300
3200 sqft
Beautiful carpeted show room ( approx. 2200 sq.ft. ) or for a large Office area, Plus a separate office with a 1/2 bath, kitchen area,and a bath with shower. The garage area is 40' X 25' with a 10 X 8 DR. Great for Auto Sales, Ins.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18805 Homeway Rd
18805 Homeway Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
18805 Homeway Rd Available 08/01/20 City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow! - City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow, new kitchen, new appliances, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
237 Mulberry St.
237 Mulberry Street, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
237 Mulberry St., Berea - Adorable and spacious cottage home with shared use of 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920153)
Results within 10 miles of Olmsted Falls
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
23 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
30 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$816
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$923
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$901
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Olmsted Falls, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Olmsted Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Olmsted Falls 1 BedroomsOlmsted Falls 2 BedroomsOlmsted Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlmsted Falls 3 BedroomsOlmsted Falls Accessible Apartments
Olmsted Falls Apartments with BalconyOlmsted Falls Apartments with GarageOlmsted Falls Apartments with GymOlmsted Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOlmsted Falls Apartments with Parking
Olmsted Falls Apartments with PoolOlmsted Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerOlmsted Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsOlmsted Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OH
Sheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHAshland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster