84 Apartments for rent in North Royalton, OH with balcony
North Royalton Ohio is home to World Hamburger Champion, Lou Wendland! Maybe don't open any all-you-can-eat buffets if you move here, yea?
With a population of just over 30,000 you might expect the city of North Royalton to be an exciting place to live. It is, but newcomers to the area need to also be aware that with over 10 percent of the city being used as parks, North Royalton has retained its small town charm even while offering the amenities of a larger city. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Royalton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.