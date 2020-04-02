All apartments in North Ridgeville
35134 Spruce St · No Longer Available
Location

35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included. Spacious rooms have throughout including a fireplace in the family Room. Owner's suite has access to a raised deck that is perfect for summer and join that. Recently updated and will not last long call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35134 Spruce St have any available units?
35134 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Ridgeville, OH.
What amenities does 35134 Spruce St have?
Some of 35134 Spruce St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35134 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
35134 Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35134 Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 35134 Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Ridgeville.
Does 35134 Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 35134 Spruce St does offer parking.
Does 35134 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35134 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35134 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 35134 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 35134 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 35134 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 35134 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 35134 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35134 Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 35134 Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
