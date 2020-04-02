Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included. Spacious rooms have throughout including a fireplace in the family Room. Owner's suite has access to a raised deck that is perfect for summer and join that. Recently updated and will not last long call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35134 Spruce St have any available units?
35134 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Ridgeville, OH.
What amenities does 35134 Spruce St have?
Some of 35134 Spruce St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35134 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
35134 Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.