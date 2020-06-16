All apartments in Niles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

725 Robbins Ave

725 Robbins Avenue · (216) 570-6018
Location

725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 living room, kitchen and bathroom on each floor. You must be approved through an application process that includes a background check and you must have references. Some pets allowed (with an additional month of security deposit) but must be approved.

(RLNE2784562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Robbins Ave have any available units?
725 Robbins Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 Robbins Ave have?
Some of 725 Robbins Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Robbins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
725 Robbins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Robbins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Robbins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 725 Robbins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 725 Robbins Ave does offer parking.
Does 725 Robbins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Robbins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Robbins Ave have a pool?
No, 725 Robbins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 725 Robbins Ave have accessible units?
No, 725 Robbins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Robbins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Robbins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Robbins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Robbins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
