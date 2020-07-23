/
15 Apartments for rent in Hermitage, PA📍
99 Fairmont Drive #10
99 Fairmont Dr, Hermitage, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
1 bedroom apartment 1 floor hermitage - This cozy apartment is larger than it appears! Large kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hookups and 1 floor living at its finest! (RLNE5975322)
1560 Kimberly B
1560 Kimberly St, Hermitage, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
Efficiency apartment available now! Hermitage Pa! - This rent ready efficiency apartment is ready for immediate move in! Large spaces and bright light is abundant in this apartment.
534 N Buhl Farm Drive
534 North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Recently updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in great location of Hermitage PA. - Many Updates ...
264 West Liberty St
264 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 264 West Liberty St in Hubbard. View photos, descriptions and more!
158 Waynes Place Upstairs
158 Wayne Place, Sharon, PA
1 Bedroom
$400
2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment - This bright 2nd floor apartment is ready for immediate move in, large kitchen and bathroom, nice size bedroom! (RLNE5916750)
973 West Liberty St
973 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,740
4 office spaces for rent. Space 1 and 2 are 108 Sq Ft. office space 3 is 180 Sq Ft. Office Space 4 is 1500 Sq Ft. All offices are fully furnished including desk, chairs and filing cabinets.
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
5037 Wilson sharpsville Rd.
5037 State Route 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
Freshly renovated large one bedroom apartment with a large living room. Bathroom has been completely renovated! New ceramic tile and porcelain tile. Comes with fridge and stove. No pets. No section 8.
5037 State Route 305
5037 Wilson Sharpsville Road Sr 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! New bathroom, new kitchen. No pets.
Landsdowne
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$610
3572 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
370 McFarland Lane
370 Mcfarland Lane, Lawrence County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy a quiet rural setting with sweeping views in this updated brick Cape Cod.
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
3438 State Route 208
3438 Pennsylvania Highway 208, Lawrence County, PA
Studio
$2,500
Beautiful Building Space for Lease in New Wilmington Township, ready for Professional or Medical use with approximately 3300 sq ft.
Wick Park
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
In Hermitage, the median rent is $541 for a studio, $607 for a 1-bedroom, $764 for a 2-bedroom, and $994 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hermitage, check out our monthly Hermitage Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hermitage area include Robert Morris University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hermitage from include Niles, Fernway, Carnot-Moon, Aliquippa, and Coraopolis.