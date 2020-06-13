/
new castle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
10 Apartments for rent in New Castle, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1701 Delaware
1701 Delaware Avenue, New Castle, PA
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-bedroom unit on the main floor! The rent INCLUDES water, sewage, and gas. Tenants pay electric and trash. The shared covered front porch is a great place to relax.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
510 Logan St
510 Logan St, New Castle, PA
2 Bedrooms
$600
Second floor two bedroom apartment, recently remodeled offering an abundance of space and basement storage. Laundry hookup in basement and off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
719 Wilmington Avenue
719 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA
Studio
$2,000
Location! This property is located on a highly traveled main artery (Route 18) through Lawrence County. This unit (considered Suite C) is located on the 2nd floor comprised of approx 2750 sf of executive office space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
605 S Ray St
605 South Ray Street, New Castle, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 605 S Ray St in New Castle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1104 Agnew St
1104 Agnew Street, New Castle, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1104 Agnew St in New Castle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1240 E. WASHINGTON STREET
1240 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Great looking 3 bed 2 bath Updated House - Come see this nicely renovated, spacious house in close proximity to various shops and restaurants. Call or text 724-971-1110 to set up appointment to view! (RLNE4651907)
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
229 N Jefferson St
229 North Jefferson Street, New Castle, PA
Studio
$1,900
Intersection influence, high traffic area and corner lot. 8 to 10 office spaces on first floor with break room/kitchenette area, front reception area or waiting room, and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
412 Highland Avenue
412 Highland Avenue, New Castle, PA
Studio
$700
Former store. Rental includes open space, restroom and storage area. Blank canvas. Bring your own ideas.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1902 Wilmington Rd
1902 Wilmington Road, New Castle Northwest, PA
Studio
$1,900
Excellent showroom, or office space with 3,387 square feet which includes office space and kitchen areas. This building has a fantastic 93' frontage on Wilmington Road that proves high traffic viewership and great exposure.
Results within 10 miles of New Castle
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1325 Mill Bridge Rd
1325 Mill Bridge Rd, Lawrence County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1493 sqft
Available 07/01/20 New 3 BR, 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 279731 New manufactured home 3 BR, 2 Bath, on quiet 1 acre lot. Unfurnished. All electric appliances and heat. Dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room. Laurel school district.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
3438 State Route 208
3438 Pennsylvania Highway 208, Lawrence County, PA
Studio
$2,500
Beautiful Building Space for Lease in New Wilmington Township, ready for Professional or Medical use with approximately 3300 sq ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New Castle rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the New Castle area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Castle from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Niles.
