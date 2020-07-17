All apartments in Middletown
915 North University Boulevard,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

915 North University Boulevard,

915 University Boulevard · (513) 737-2640
Location

915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45042
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 915 North University Boulevard, · Avail. Jul 31

$995

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
915 North University Boulevard, Available 07/31/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathroom, updated flooring, w/d hookup, off street parking, 2 car detached garage, and a patio. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BRents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2752349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 North University Boulevard, have any available units?
915 North University Boulevard, has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 North University Boulevard, have?
Some of 915 North University Boulevard,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 North University Boulevard, currently offering any rent specials?
915 North University Boulevard, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 North University Boulevard, pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 North University Boulevard, is pet friendly.
Does 915 North University Boulevard, offer parking?
Yes, 915 North University Boulevard, offers parking.
Does 915 North University Boulevard, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 North University Boulevard, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 North University Boulevard, have a pool?
No, 915 North University Boulevard, does not have a pool.
Does 915 North University Boulevard, have accessible units?
No, 915 North University Boulevard, does not have accessible units.
Does 915 North University Boulevard, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 North University Boulevard, has units with dishwashers.
