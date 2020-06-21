Amenities

4008 Jewell Avenue, Available 07/03/20 4008 Jewell Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated cute and cozy 2BR/1BA cape-cod style home located in Middletown has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, hardwood and tile flooring. Outside you will find a porch, covered patio, off street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss your chance on this home! Visit us at BBRents.com!

**Appliances not included, but can be for an additional charge.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE2263413)