Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4008 Jewell Avenue,

4008 Jewell Street · (513) 275-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4008 Jewell Street, Middletown, OH 45042
Dixie Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4008 Jewell Avenue, · Avail. Jul 3

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4008 Jewell Avenue, Available 07/03/20 4008 Jewell Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated cute and cozy 2BR/1BA cape-cod style home located in Middletown has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, hardwood and tile flooring. Outside you will find a porch, covered patio, off street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss your chance on this home! Visit us at BBRents.com!
**Appliances not included, but can be for an additional charge.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2263413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Jewell Avenue, have any available units?
4008 Jewell Avenue, has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Jewell Avenue, have?
Some of 4008 Jewell Avenue,'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Jewell Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Jewell Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Jewell Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Jewell Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Jewell Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Jewell Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 4008 Jewell Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Jewell Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Jewell Avenue, have a pool?
No, 4008 Jewell Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Jewell Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 4008 Jewell Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Jewell Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Jewell Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
