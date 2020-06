Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful ranch home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Updated kitchen with all appliances and additional eat in area. Entertain guests in the large family room with wet bar and fireplace. Separate formal dining and sitting room. Convenient laundry room. Attached 2 car garage. Plenty of patio doors to access the large wrap around deck. No smoking. No Pets.This property allows self guided viewing for your convenience.www.rpmmidwest.com