Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1007 Midway Street, Available 06/19/20 1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown. This home has an updated open kitchen, dishwasher, range hood, updated bathroom, tile, hardwood flooring, w/d hookup, off street parking, on street parking, separate dining, partially finished basement, family room, storage shed, and a outside you will find patio and yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE2665073)