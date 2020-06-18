All apartments in Middletown
1007 Midway Street,.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1007 Midway Street,

1007 Midway Street · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH 45042
Roselawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 Midway Street, · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1007 Midway Street, Available 06/19/20 1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown. This home has an updated open kitchen, dishwasher, range hood, updated bathroom, tile, hardwood flooring, w/d hookup, off street parking, on street parking, separate dining, partially finished basement, family room, storage shed, and a outside you will find patio and yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2665073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1007 Midway Street, have any available units?
1007 Midway Street, has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Midway Street, have?
Some of 1007 Midway Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Midway Street, currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Midway Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Midway Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Midway Street, is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Midway Street, offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Midway Street, does offer parking.
Does 1007 Midway Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Midway Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Midway Street, have a pool?
No, 1007 Midway Street, does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Midway Street, have accessible units?
No, 1007 Midway Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Midway Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Midway Street, has units with dishwashers.

