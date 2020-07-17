All apartments in Mentor
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8755 Jackson Street 3

8755 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH 44060

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 101033

OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, July 18th, between 11am-12pm

No Private Showings.
2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)
Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee

Visit our website for all requirements and to apply
http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/

This properly is located in Mentor, conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and parks. The unit is part of a large colonial converted into a multifamily home. This apartment encompasses the entire upstairs and includes an enormous walkable attic for plentiful storage. Historical features were kept including hardwood floors, original doors, and other period specific architecture. This home is over 100 years old, but includes updated finishes to complement any décor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101033
Property Id 101033

(RLNE5865717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have any available units?
8755 Jackson Street 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mentor, OH.
What amenities does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have?
Some of 8755 Jackson Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 Jackson Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8755 Jackson Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 Jackson Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 Jackson Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 offer parking?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 3 does not offer parking.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 Jackson Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have a pool?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
