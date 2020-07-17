8755 Jackson Street 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 101033



OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, July 18th, between 11am-12pm



No Private Showings.

2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)

Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee



Visit our website for all requirements and to apply

http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/



This properly is located in Mentor, conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and parks. The unit is part of a large colonial converted into a multifamily home. This apartment encompasses the entire upstairs and includes an enormous walkable attic for plentiful storage. Historical features were kept including hardwood floors, original doors, and other period specific architecture. This home is over 100 years old, but includes updated finishes to complement any décor.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101033

