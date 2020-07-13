Apartment List
OH
/
mentor on the lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mentor-on-the-Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
30 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5950 Andrews Rd
5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft² - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5966 Andrews Rd
5966 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Results within 5 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
32 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,115
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
21 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1524 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Greenfield Ln
511 Greenfield Lane, Painesville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Results within 10 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
384 East 264th Street
384 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Single family home in Euclid with 2 bedrooms on the main floor and a finished attic for extra space - could be a playroom or office space. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a large living area. Eat in kitchen with built in cabinets.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mentor-on-the-Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

