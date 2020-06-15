All apartments in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

5950 Andrews Rd

5950 Andrews Road · (216) 315-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH 44060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Free Heat, Water, Trash Removal · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor)

2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now
laundry in bldg

Pictures will be coming soon. This apartment has wall-to-wall tile floor and not carpet as a pictures now show.

Features:
Attentive Landlords
2 bdrm/1bth
Updated 888 Sq. Ft.
Walk-In Closet in Mstr. Bdrm.
Large Closet with Storage in 2nd Bdrm.
Ceiling Fans & A/C Unit
Furnished Kitchen (Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove)
Mini Blinds
Laundry in Building
Free Heat
Free Water & Sewer
Free Garbage Removal
Security Cameras

Rent: $750

Across the Street from Andrews Plaza
Close to Bus Lines
Freeway Access
Walking Distance to Lake Erie
Close to Lakeland Community College (3 miles)

Background Checks Required Before Lease signings

No Pets

Call:
216-315-3200 to schedule a showing
5966 Andrews Rd

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE951921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 Andrews Rd have any available units?
5950 Andrews Rd has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5950 Andrews Rd have?
Some of 5950 Andrews Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 Andrews Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5950 Andrews Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 Andrews Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5950 Andrews Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mentor-on-the-Lake.
Does 5950 Andrews Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5950 Andrews Rd does offer parking.
Does 5950 Andrews Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5950 Andrews Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 Andrews Rd have a pool?
No, 5950 Andrews Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5950 Andrews Rd have accessible units?
No, 5950 Andrews Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 Andrews Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 Andrews Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5950 Andrews Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5950 Andrews Rd has units with air conditioning.
