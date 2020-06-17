1446 Som Center Rd

Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft. These second floor offices have been recently refreshed with wood look vinyl plank flooring in the common areas, fresh paint. Highly flexible second floor space would be great for virtually any type of office, accounting, real estate, law firm, medical, etc. Owner prefers at least 1 year lease, but would consider shorter terms, especially for smaller spaces as low as $500/month. Other features: plenty of exterior parking, lots of windows and skylights for natural light, immediate occupancy. New carpet installed January 2020