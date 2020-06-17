All apartments in Mayfield Heights
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:00 AM

1446 Som Center Rd

1446 S.O.M. Center Road · (216) 373-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Mayfield Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft. These second floor offices have been recently refreshed with wood look vinyl plank flooring in the common areas, fresh paint. Highly flexible second floor space would be great for virtually any type of office, accounting, real estate, law firm, medical, etc. Owner prefers at least 1 year lease, but would consider shorter terms, especially for smaller spaces as low as $500/month. Other features: plenty of exterior parking, lots of windows and skylights for natural light, immediate occupancy. New carpet installed January 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Som Center Rd have any available units?
1446 Som Center Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1446 Som Center Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Som Center Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Som Center Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Som Center Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mayfield Heights.
Does 1446 Som Center Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Som Center Rd does offer parking.
Does 1446 Som Center Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Som Center Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Som Center Rd have a pool?
No, 1446 Som Center Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Som Center Rd have accessible units?
No, 1446 Som Center Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Som Center Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Som Center Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 Som Center Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 Som Center Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
