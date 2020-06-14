Apartment List
OH
maple heights
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maple Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Heights

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$758
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Moreland
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd 17
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shaker - Property Id: 271088 Classic Shaker Hts Apt ,, hard wood floors, A/C, Easy access to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, see web site; SouthShaker.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lomond
1 Unit Available
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
2901 East 119th St
2901 East 119th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1305 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3032 Woodbury Rd
3032 Woodbury Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Buckeye - Shaker
1 Unit Available
2628 East 124th St
2628 East 124th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
893 sqft
Larchmere Arts District, adorable 2br apartment available! Downstairs of 2-family available for lease in one of Cleveland's most coveted neighborhoods. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maple Heights, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maple Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

