465 Howard St Richland

465 Howard St., Mansfield - 465 Howard St. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep.

Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, small ranch with basement, 1st floor laundry, basement, garage, partially fenced small yard. ALL ELECTRIC, Tenant pays all utilities. Off Mcperson



Office hours are Monday- Friday 9am - 5pm.



To view a property you must have an approved application and make an appointment



Applications are available from our website @ www.alphaomegarealestategroup.com



Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group

105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902

Mansfield Office: 419-589-RENT (7368)

info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com



(RLNE5783026)