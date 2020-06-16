All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

465 Howard St Richland

465 Howard Street · (419) 589-7368
Location

465 Howard Street, Mansfield, OH 44903

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 465 Howard St Richland · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
465 Howard St., Mansfield - 465 Howard St. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep.
Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, small ranch with basement, 1st floor laundry, basement, garage, partially fenced small yard. ALL ELECTRIC, Tenant pays all utilities. Off Mcperson

Office hours are Monday- Friday 9am - 5pm.

To view a property you must have an approved application and make an appointment

Applications are available from our website @ www.alphaomegarealestategroup.com

Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group
105 S. Main St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902
Mansfield Office: 419-589-RENT (7368)
info@alphaomegarealestategroup.com

(RLNE5783026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

