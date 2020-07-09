Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
Location
900 Max Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44904
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
2 Bedrooms
Forestwood-1
$1,324
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft
Meadowood-1
$1,399
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft
Willowood-1
$1,499
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Mansfield.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
community garden
guest parking
Redwood® Mansfield is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by charming greenery, with all the amenities and activities of Mansfield just a stone’s throw away. You can even get to the arts, recreation, and entertainment located in Cleveland or Columbus in just over an hour. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one-time)
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Fees are per home, not per pet.
Dogs
restrictions: No weight restrictions. The following dog breeds are restricted: Akita, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Shar-Pei, Staffordshire Terrier, or any mixed breeds that include those listed.
Cats
restrictions: Domesticated animals only.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Redwood Mansfield have any available units?
Redwood Mansfield offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,324. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Mansfield have?
Some of Redwood Mansfield's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Mansfield currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Mansfield is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Mansfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Mansfield is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Mansfield offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Mansfield offers parking.
Does Redwood Mansfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Mansfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Mansfield have a pool?
No, Redwood Mansfield does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Mansfield have accessible units?
No, Redwood Mansfield does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Mansfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Mansfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Mansfield have units with air conditioning?
No, Redwood Mansfield does not have units with air conditioning.