Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse community garden guest parking

Redwood® Mansfield is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by charming greenery, with all the amenities and activities of Mansfield just a stone’s throw away. You can even get to the arts, recreation, and entertainment located in Cleveland or Columbus in just over an hour. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?