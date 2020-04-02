All apartments in Macedonia
Find more places like 9126 Cheyenne Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macedonia, OH
/
9126 Cheyenne Run
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:00 PM

9126 Cheyenne Run

9126 Cheyenne Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Macedonia
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH 44056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light fixtures to newly installed flooring, this property is ready to welcome you home. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, fresh cabinets, and granite table tops perfect for your culinary adventures. The bathroom has been upgraded with newly painted walls and a fresh new design. This pet-friendly home also comes with a family room and deck at the back.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/9126CheyenneViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,690, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9126 Cheyenne Run have any available units?
9126 Cheyenne Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macedonia, OH.
What amenities does 9126 Cheyenne Run have?
Some of 9126 Cheyenne Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9126 Cheyenne Run currently offering any rent specials?
9126 Cheyenne Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 Cheyenne Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 9126 Cheyenne Run is pet friendly.
Does 9126 Cheyenne Run offer parking?
No, 9126 Cheyenne Run does not offer parking.
Does 9126 Cheyenne Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9126 Cheyenne Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 Cheyenne Run have a pool?
No, 9126 Cheyenne Run does not have a pool.
Does 9126 Cheyenne Run have accessible units?
No, 9126 Cheyenne Run does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 Cheyenne Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 9126 Cheyenne Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9126 Cheyenne Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 9126 Cheyenne Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr
Macedonia, OH 44056

Similar Pages

Macedonia 2 BedroomsMacedonia 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Macedonia Apartments with GarageMacedonia Apartments with Parking
Macedonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OH
Lyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHAustintown, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster