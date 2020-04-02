9126 Cheyenne Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light fixtures to newly installed flooring, this property is ready to welcome you home. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, fresh cabinets, and granite table tops perfect for your culinary adventures. The bathroom has been upgraded with newly painted walls and a fresh new design. This pet-friendly home also comes with a family room and deck at the back.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/9126CheyenneViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,690, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.