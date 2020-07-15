8697 Kingfisher Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain. Lots of new updates such as new flooring, carpeting, and paint throughout the house gives the home a modern and neutral feel. The kitchen also has many updates. Vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom. Close proximity to shopping, highways, and much more. Amenities include pool, tennis courts, club house, etc.. Nothing to do, but move in and make it yours. No pets.