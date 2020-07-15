All apartments in Macedonia
8697 Kingfisher Ln.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

8697 Kingfisher Ln

8697 Kingfisher Lane · (330) 686-1644
Location

8697 Kingfisher Lane, Macedonia, OH 44056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain. Lots of new updates such as new flooring, carpeting, and paint throughout the house gives the home a modern and neutral feel. The kitchen also has many updates. Vaulted ceiling in the Master bedroom. Close proximity to shopping, highways, and much more. Amenities include pool, tennis courts, club house, etc.. Nothing to do, but move in and make it yours. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have any available units?
8697 Kingfisher Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have?
Some of 8697 Kingfisher Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8697 Kingfisher Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8697 Kingfisher Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8697 Kingfisher Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8697 Kingfisher Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macedonia.
Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8697 Kingfisher Ln offers parking.
Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8697 Kingfisher Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8697 Kingfisher Ln has a pool.
Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have accessible units?
No, 8697 Kingfisher Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8697 Kingfisher Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8697 Kingfisher Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8697 Kingfisher Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

