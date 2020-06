Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home. Great eat-in area in the kitchen!Huge yard! And long 2-car tandem garage to fit your cars and still room for tons of storage! Just minutes away from shopping, groceries, restaurants and the highway!