Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath

Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.



Tenant pays all utilities (including water, sewer, gas and electric). 1-2 pets OK with additional pet deposit (some breed restrictions apply).

No Section 8/CMHA



