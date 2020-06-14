All apartments in Lyndhurst
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1608 Winchester Road

1608 Winchester Road · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Winchester Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
To schedule a showing, click the link below
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1172406?source=iframe&companyID=20461

Updated Kitchen with ALL appliances included.
Hardwood floors throughout!
Large 1st-floor Bedroom with 1st Floor Bath with shower/tub
2nd bedroom use as office/den right off Living Room
Upstairs features 3rd Bedroom/ or Loft.
Washer and dryer included and new Central AC for the hot summer months.
Large newly build 2019 2-car garage and a brand new driveway all complete in 2019.
Right off Mayfield Rd. in the heart of shopping, restaurants
and minutes from I-271/480!
NOT Sec. 8 Approved.
For more information email Sharon@iip-management.com OR
Call/text 216-310-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

