Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4125 Riverview Lane

4125 Riverview Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Riverview Ln, Lorain, OH 44055

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely finished 3 bedroom Homewood ranch. - Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring! As you enter from the covered front porch you walk in the living room with picture window and coat closet. Next is the eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan and beautiful new flooring. The bedrooms are off the main hallway as wall as the full bathroom and linen closet. The house as a laundry room, partially fenced yard, and detached 1.5 car garage. Don't miss out, Apply Now or Schedule your Guided Virtual Tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Thanks for your interest in our homes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website. Schedule your tour and you will receive a Zoom Meeting ID and Password by text message prior to the appointment. Don't miss out, feel free to drive by the house today!

(RLNE2117645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Riverview Lane have any available units?
4125 Riverview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorain, OH.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Riverview Lane have?
Some of 4125 Riverview Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Riverview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Riverview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Riverview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Riverview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does 4125 Riverview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Riverview Lane offers parking.
Does 4125 Riverview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Riverview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Riverview Lane have a pool?
No, 4125 Riverview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Riverview Lane have accessible units?
No, 4125 Riverview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Riverview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Riverview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
