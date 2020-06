Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot. All appliances are included with the property. Loads of character inside with the home featuring a Living Room, Formal Dining area, kitchen and 4-season sun room of the back of the home. The home includes a basement and a 1-car attached garage. Call now for your private showing.