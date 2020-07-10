All apartments in London
89 Riley Avenue
89 Riley Avenue

89 Riley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

89 Riley Avenue, London, OH 43140

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with vinyl plank flooring throughout living spaces Eat-in kitchen. Spacious 3 seasons room off the 1 car, attached, extra deep garage. Great, fenced in patio space for entertaining.

$995 per month. $40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $995 due within 48 hours of application approval.

No Section 8.

Sorry no pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Riley Avenue have any available units?
89 Riley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in London, OH.
Is 89 Riley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
89 Riley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Riley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 89 Riley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in London.
Does 89 Riley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 89 Riley Avenue offers parking.
Does 89 Riley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Riley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Riley Avenue have a pool?
No, 89 Riley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 89 Riley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 89 Riley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Riley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Riley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Riley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Riley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

